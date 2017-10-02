Casey, Toomey issue statements on Las Vegas shooting

By Published:
Police stand at the scene of a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey says Congress should take up and vote on legislation to ban military-style weapons, limit the size and capacity of magazines, and put in place universal background checks.

The Democratic senator issued a statement following the Las Vegas shooting. He said if Congress “continues to fail its most basic obligation to keep America safe, then these mass shootings will continue to occur.”

“The nation’s security continues to be at risk because Congress refuses to take real, meaningful action to curb gun violence,” Casey said. “Congress must engage in a robust debate about commonsense ways to keep guns, particularly military-style weapons, out of the wrong hands.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey called the tragedy “the work of a madman.”

“In the coming days, additional information regarding this heinous attack and the conditions of those who were wounded will be shared by law enforcement and medical professionals,” the Republican senator said in a statement. “This information is critical in determining the next steps needed to try and prevent future tragedies.”

