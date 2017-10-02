Capitol fountain turns pink for breast cancer awareness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the state Capitol fountain pink.

The fountain will remain pink throughout the month of October.

Turning the fountain pink aims to remind all women of the importance of mammograms and early detection.

The pink fountain serves as a symbol of hope for the thousands of survivors across the state. The fountain is also a place of reflection, remembering the women we have lost to the disease.

Over 13,000 women in Pennsylvania are diagnosed each year with breast cancer. Over 2,000 women in Pennsylvania die each year of breast cancer.

The Pensylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is collecting bras for the upcoming Boatload of Bras campaign. Click here for more information and drop-off locations.