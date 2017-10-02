Capital Region Water to renovate city parks, help decrease storm water runoff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Region Water has partnered with several neighborhoods around the City of Harrisburg to renovate playgrounds to add more green infrastructure by next spring.

Community Outreach Manager for Capital Region Water Andrew Bliss says Harrisburg’s aging sewer system leads to storm drain overflow when it rains.

That water travels into the Susquehanna River and Paxton Creek.

Capital Region Water says four playgrounds in the city have been chosen after discussions with community leaders.

The Royal Terrace Park on State Street is one of the playgrounds slated to be updated. It will have a new basketball court, walkway, rain gardens, and drainage structures.

President of the Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association and 55-year resident of the area Brain Humphrey said it was about time.

“Our playground probably hasn’t been done over in 30 years. So for them to come in and want to redo our playground and do some other green infrastructure is really great for our community,” Humphrey said.

This project is just one part of the Capital Region Water City Beautiful H20 campaign that they say aims to, “reduce combined sewer overflows, improve the health of our local waterways, and beautify our neighborhoods through community greening.”

For more information on the City Beautiful H20 campaign, visit their website.

