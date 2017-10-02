Blood donations to help victims in Las Vegas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Many are participating in blood drives in Dauphin, Cumberland, and York counties

The American Red Cross says the need for blood donations is constant and critical. Every day, 14,000 donations are needed nationwide and more is needed during a mass causality situation. Donations you make in the Midstate may be shipped to help victims of the mass shootings in Las Vegas.

Blood can be donated every 56 days and every donation saves up to three lives.

“It’s so important to continuously donate when you can because when something like this occurs, we need to have those blood products available immediately because people need it right away,” said Kim Maiolo of the American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Region.Kim Maiolo Said .>

West Shore Church of the Brethren is accepting donations until 7 p.m. Monday and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove is accepting donations until 8 p.m.

For more locations, go to www.redcrossblood.org/give/drive/driveSearch.jsp