2 charged for fatal drug overdose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are accused of delivering drugs that resulted in a fatal overdose at a Swatara Township motel.

Kara Hartmoyer, 21, of Mechanicsburg, and Andrew Shirk, 40, are charged with drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy.

Swatara police said Hartmoyer and Shirk delivered drugs to a New Cumberland man who was found dead in a car in a motel parking lot Sunday morning.

Shirk was temporarily living at the motel. Police said he was in possession of heroin packaged for distribution at the time of his arrest.

Hartmoyer and Shirk were placed in Dauphin County Prison. Bail was set at $50,000 each for the drug delivery resulting in death charges and $10,000 for the additional possession charges against Shirk.

