The homeless, mayor, residents come together for community clean up

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of homeless men and women, the mayor, and the community come together to give West York a makeover.

We first brought you the story last month of West York Mayor Shawn Mauck launching his Adopt-A-Block and Adopt-A-Park programs. That effort is growing as a non-profit group joined the cause.

A sea of weeds surrounded train tracks along West Market Street early Saturday morning.

“Some of these vines have been here a while, and they’re not agreeing on coming out,” said Michael Steiding, who chuckled as he struggled to pull out the large weeds.

“We’re basically cleaning up the rail line and the neighborhood adjacent to it, picking up trash, and cleaning up weeds and brush,” Mauck (D) said.

Mayor Mauck paired up with men and women staying at Lifepath Christian Ministries’ shelters and filled up a truck with trash.

“It gives them purpose. It gives them dignity. It gives them some self worth because now they’re out here working alongside community members. They’re involved in something that has a tangible goal,” said Matt Carey, executive director of Lifepath Christian Ministries.

You don’t have to live in West York to be part of the Mayor’s Adopt A Block Program. Anyone can join, and you can contact Mauck for information. You must clean the area at least four times a year, and those who take part in the program will be honored at a West York Borough Council meeting. Mauck hopes other communities start a program similar to his.

“You need to be the roots of your community,” Mauck said. “If you want your community to grow, you have to be a part of it, be the roots, and then be the change that you want to see.”

“It feels great. The Mayor does a lot for us, helps us, and is trying to make the community better. It’s nice to give back and do what we can in any possible way,” Steiding said.

Mauck and the ministries hope to hold community clean ups every couple weeks.

Several other Midstate communities have their own Adopt A Block programs. You are encouraged to contact your local municipal office for more information.