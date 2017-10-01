Suspected Lancaster DUI crash hurts 2, damages several vehicles

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)–  Police are investigating a suspected DUI crash that sent two people to the hospital and damaged several vehicles.

Police said the driver and a passenger were drunk when they ran a red light on Walnut Street in Lancaster City around 3 Sunday morning. They hit a car in the intersection at Mulberry Street in Lancaster city and then four other cars.

They were hurt and taken to the hospital It’s not clear what their condition is. The person in the car struck is expected to be ok but his car was totaled along with some of the other cars struck.

No word on any charges.

 

