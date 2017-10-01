Paws in the Park raises money for non-profit animal rescue organizations

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of dogs put their best paw forward at a brand-new dog festival in Lancaster County Saturday.

Leo’s Helping Paws held Paws in the Park at Lititz Springs Park with 45 vendors, demos from Lancaster City Police’s K-9, games, and contests.

Money from the event benefits non-profit, all-volunteer local animal rescues.

“There are so many rescue groups that are inundated with dogs that have difficult medical cases, dogs that other people and organizations have disposed of, and these rescue groups come in and save their lives, and in the process, end up having exorbitant vet costs that that simply can’t afford,” said Krista Jenkins, board member with Leo’s Helping Paws.

Leo’s Helping Paws has given $190,000 in grants to help 190 dogs since 2014.

“I think people don’t realize the cost that go into vet care for these rescue groups,” Jenkins said. “They get in animals that have been completely disposed of. There’s an organization caused Pitties.Love.Peace that just rescued dogs from the hurricane situation in Texas and in Florida.”

Click here for more information on Leo’s Helping Paws.