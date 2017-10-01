Outdoors Report: SWEEP program teaches middle schoolers about Susquehanna River

Kermit Henning Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Eighth graders from New Cumberland Middle School will spend the day on the Susquehanna as part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) SWEEP program. A hand’s on experience to teach kids about the Susquehanna River.

For more information about the program visit their blog: http://www.cbf.org/blogs/our-blog/2017/01/streams-and-students-in-pennsylvania.html

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s