LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman who went missing two weeks ago was found by family members on Sunday.

Police say Tobi Troike was located near her last known location in Lower Paxton Township.

Troike had been missing since September 17.

No further public assistance is needed in locating Troike.

