Media titan Samuel ‘Si’ Newhouse is dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) – Media titan Samuel Irving “Si” Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.

His family said he died at home in New York on Sunday.

Newhouse was the chairman of Conde Nast, which publishes some of the nation’s most prestigious magazines.

He and his brother Donald owned Advance Publications Inc., the parent company of Conde Nast as well as daily newspapers in about 20 cities and a cable television company.

Newhouse bought and remade The New Yorker and Details magazines, revived Vanity Fair and bought and sold the Random House book empire.

The family paid tribute to Newhouse on Sunday, describing him as “the first person to come to the office, arriving well before dawn” and a person who brought “visionary creative spirit coupled with no-nonsense business.”