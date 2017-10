HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A local business is holding a donation drive for Puerto Rico.

Latino Connection is a communications firm. Many of the company’s employees have relatives in Puerto Rico and want to help with recovery efforts.

A donation drive will be held at the business at 3809 Paxton Street from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, October 1.

The business wants to send hand sanitizer, baby wipes, pain relievers and bug sprays.

They plan on shipping the supplies sometime in the next two weeks.