LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman has died after crashing her car early Sunday morning in Lebanon County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m., on West Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township.

Olivia Keener, 20, ended up crashing her car into a telephone pole. The car overturned, and Keener was ejected from the vehicle.

Keener was pronounced dead on the scene.

