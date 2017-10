SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Shippensburg University has a new member of their football team, six-year-old Gunnar Downie.

Downie signed a letter of intent on Saturday to join the Red Raiders.

Gunnar was diagnosed with cancerous brain tumors last year. He receives chemotherapy treatments every Monday.

Now Gunnar has his own locker and equipment with Shippensburg.

