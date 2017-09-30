Steelton Municipal Building to be renamed, honoring of former Chief of Police Frederick Douglas

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM)- A ceremony will be held Monday at the Steelton Municipal Building for the renaming of the building to the Frederick Douglas Municipal Building.

The Steelton Borough Police Department released a statement saying,

In May of 1968, Frederick (Fred) Douglas was appointed as the Chief of Police of the Steelton Borough Police Department, he was the first African-American to be appointed as a Chief of Police in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He served as the Steelton Borough Chief of Police from 1968 to 1975 when he retired due to a disability. Mr. Douglas passed away in March of 2006.

We honor Chief Douglas by dedicating the Municipal Building in his name.