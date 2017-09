(WHTM) Saquon Barkley ran back the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, helping to give Penn State a 28-7 second quarter lead over Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions have added three other scores, including a fumbled punt recovery for a touchdown scored by Nick Scott for a touchdown. Trace McSorley has run for one touchdown and thrown for another, giving the Nittany Lions the 28-7 advantage