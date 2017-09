EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people are charged in connection to the overdose death of an Ephrata man last month.

Police say Amy Blackburn, 40, and Jason Enright, 36, were both involved in the delivery of heroin and Fentanyl to the man, who later overdosed.

The incident happened in August.

Ephrata Police filed criminal charges against Blackburn and Enright on Friday.

