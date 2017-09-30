Family, friends to remember 13-year-old crash victim

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Family and friends will remember the life of a 13 year old boy struck and killed by a mini-van at a funeral service and processional.

Matthew Gowen was an 8th grade student at Dover Intermediate School.

Last week, he was pushing an elliptical with some friends on the side of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township when he was struck and killed by the mini-van. Police have not filed any charges against the driver.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 30 from 9-11 a.m. followed by a service at Fourth United Methodist Church on West Mark Street in York.

Following the service a processional will be held called ‘Buddy’s Ride Home’. It will feature 500 vehicles in order to honor Gowen’s love for cars and motorcycles.