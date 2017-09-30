Driver dies in Schuylkill County crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Fearnot Road, near Honeymoon Trail Road, in Hubley Township.

Investigators say Christian Morgan, 35, somehow drifted across both lanes, before hitting an embankment. His car ended up flipping onto its roof.

Morgan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

