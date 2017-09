CAMPHILL, Pa. (WHTM)- DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting a two-day celebration to mark the Grand Opening of the store at Capital City Mall on Saturday.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release, product giveaways for attendees of all ages will take place throughout the weekend. This includes free t-shirts, gift cards, and more.

You can visit dicks.com/Harrisburg to receive a coupon for $10 off a $25 purchase.