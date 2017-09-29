Woman arrested after fight outside Chuck E. Cheese’s

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County arrested a woman earlier this week after a fight outside an area Chuck E. Cheese’s location.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was called Monday to the Chuck E. Cheese’s in the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road for a reported fight.

Police arrested Chyveta Laboy, of Harrisburg, and charged her with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of simple assault.

Laboy, 29, was taken to Dauphin County Prison and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Thursday, according to court documents.

