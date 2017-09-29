Val’s Kids: Nevaeh, Tariq and Dezi

We hard keeping up with the energetic trio of Nevaeh, Tariq and Dezi. We did our best at they checked out Turkey Hill Experience in Lancaster County.”They love to play, the love to run,”Karen Knodel, adoption worker said.

The 9, 6, and 4 year olds have great smiles and big hearts. Nevaeh, Tariq and Dezi come from a big family and are looking for one to call their own. “We would like to find a family where all three of them could be together. They also have several older siblings they would like to keep in contact with so they are looking for a family that could facilitate that contact,” Knodel said. The children also need a family that will fuel their creativity.” All of them are very intelligent and Nevaeh is doing very well in school and loves school.” Knodel said.

The children also like arts and crafts and enjoy the great outdoors. “I like to go outside and enjoy nature I love to play with my dogs,” Nevaeh said.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx