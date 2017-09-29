United States Marshals arrest Megan’s Law offender in Lower Paxton Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Marshals on Friday announced the arrest of a Megan’s Law Offender in Dauphin County.

Edward Kyle McDermott, 38, formerly of Newport, was located by members of the United States Marshals Service at a home in the 4300 block of Long Drive in Lower Paxton Township and was arrested around 7 a.m. Thursday.

McDermott was convicted of unlawful contact or communication with a minor and indecent assault in Dauphin County back in September of 2005, requiring him to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, McDermott updated his sex offender registration information to state that he resided at a home in Perry County, however, when troopers visited the listed address they discovered McDermott did not live in the home.

