Unclaimed bodies in Lancaster County set to be buried

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – At Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, it’s Noah Zimmerman who mows the grass and cares for the dead.

“There’s really nothing more to do than we mow over top of them and we have a record of where they are at,” Zimmerman said.

There’s already a spot in the East Lampeter Township cemetery meant for the remains of more than four dozen people who are currently at the Lancaster County morgue.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, a total of 50 people are at the morgue who have been identified, but remain unclaimed.

“Some individuals have families who simply could not afford to take them to a funeral home or have a crematory for cremation,” Diamantoni said.

Diamantoni said in other cases families don’t care.

Some of the unclaimed have been dead for more than a decade.

Next week, the coroner’s office will hold a public ceremony burial for those who are unclaimed. That’s where the names of each individual will be read before they are laid to rest.

“I think every person out there deserves the dignity and respect of a proper burial,” Diamantoni said.

Diamantoni said folks have one last chance to claim the unclaimed before the 50 are put in the ground.

The ceremony for will take place Oct. 4 at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. The service starts at 1 p.m.

