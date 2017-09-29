Teen charged with assault, theft in parking area of Harrisburg bar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager is accused of striking someone in the back of the head and stealing from them outside a Harrisburg bar.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to the parking area of Stallions in the 700 block of North 3rd Street for an assault.

Officers spoke with a victim who stated he was confronted by a group of juveniles who questioned if he could fight.

The victim was struck in the back of the head by one of the juveniles, according to police.

The suspects then stole items inside a vehicle before fleeing the area.

Officers stopped a 15-year-old boy who was identified as the person accused of striking the victim.

Police charged the teen with theft, theft from a motor vehicle and simple assault.

