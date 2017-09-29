Special funeral procession planned for 13-year-old crash victim

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) A special funeral procession is being organized to honor the life of a 13-year-old crash victim.

Matthew Gowen was an 8th grade student at Dover Intermediate School. He was struck and killed by a mini-van on South Salem Church Road in Dower Township on September 21 while trying to move an elliptical.

Gowen was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Friends and family plan on honoring him with a parade of more than 500 vehicles. They’re calling it “Buddy’s Ride Home”.

Funeral Services are being held on Saturday, September 30 at 11 a.m. at Fourth United Methodist Church on East Market Street in York. According to Gowen’s online obituary, the processional will start after the service at approximately 12:15 p.m.