Restaurant Report: Expired food, raw animal food issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found expired food, moldy potatoes and problems with raw animal food in the latest round of restaurant inspections in the Midstate.

Lower Allen Diner on Simpson Ferry Road in Cumberland County was out of compliance with eight violations.

The inspection report states the person in charge at Lower Allen Diner did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety of the PA food code. Sliced meats, fish, ground beer and other foods were not being correctly date marked. Sanitizer was at an “extremely high concentration,” which is a risk for contaminating food. Additionally, kitchen tools had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Lee’s Diner on West Market Street in York was out compliance with nine violations.

The inspection report states food was expired by more than a week. Bleach, sanitizer and cleaners were stored with food, risking contamination. There was a case of moldy sweet potatoes in the storage room and the person in charge failed to notify the Department of Agriculture about an imminent health hazard.

The Pan Tree Restaurant on North Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township was out of compliance with nine violations.

The inspection report states $200 worth of food had to be thrown out because it was stored at too warm of a temperature. Raw animal foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods, risking contamination. Kitchen tools had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. There was also no soap at the handwashing sink.

Establishments with no violations include Weis Markets in Lancaster, Brussel’s Café in Chambersburg, Bella Lebanon Pizza and New Bloomfield Elementary School.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

