Rare Roseate Spoonbill bird spotted in Midstate again, residents fear for its safety

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – People have new concerns now for a rare bird spotted in the Midstate this summer for the first time in decades. The spotted Roseate Spoonbill is still here, and that has many worrying about its safety.

A wooden dock and a twisted branch in the Conodoguinet Creek are two of the bird’s favorite spots to hang out. It’s not afraid of the camera, leading to hundreds of pictures so far.

“I see it taking a bath, eating, and strutting up and down the neighbor’s dock,” said Helene Pendzinski Briggs, who lives in Hampden Township.

A pretty pink bird with a big personality struts by the dock of the creek.

“It was almost at times like he knew he was getting his picture taken and paraded too because I really got some decent shots of him,” Pendzinski Briggs said.

Pendzinski Briggs has taken pictures of the Roseate Spoonbill bird with both a professional and cell phone camera.

People first spotted it in July in both Cumberland and Lancaster Counties, but the bird is still here.

“I’m glad that it’s still okay because I was wondering how it would fair but also maybe a little bit of concern hoping that it has the opportunity to get back to Florida,” Pendzinski Briggs said.

The bird is native to the South and extremely rare in this area. The bird had been seen in Pennsylvania twice before the recent sightings back in 1844 and 1968.

Ornithologists study birds, and they say nature should take its course in getting the beloved bird back to the South safely.

“Most birds know to migrate as the daylight starts getting shorter and shorter. Their hormones basically kick in and start to tell them, ‘Oh, it’s time to start thinking about migration,” said Daniel Hinnebusch, an ornithologist who manages Wild Birds Unlimited.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission did not return ABC27’s calls for comment. Ornithologists also say migration can be triggered by a lack of food, which another reason why this bird is expected to leave soon.