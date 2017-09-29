Popcorn company hopes to hire more teens, expand business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A company with a mission of providing jobs for teens and teaching entrepreneurship skills is looking to expand.

Popped Culture currently has a stand at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg.

Joshua Cincotta and Davion Bazemore are the company’s first student workers. The 15-year-old boys attend Commonwealth Charter School. They were having a hard time finding a job at such a young age. A teacher told them to check out Popped Culture. They were hired not to long after they were interviewed.

The job is more than about selling popcorn. Popped Culture owner Mark Wieder, also serves as a mentor teaching the boys the secrets behind running a successful business.

“Mark is showing us what being an entrepreneur means and how to run a business. He is showing us profit and start-up costs, ” said Cincotta.

Wieder said he wants to open more locations in Lancaster and Philadelphia by the end next year and hire more student workers.

He also wants to buy new equipment to pop popcorn indoors.

Wieder is raising money for both efforts. Donations are being accepted on the Indiegogo website.