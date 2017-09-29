Police: Assault victim at Carlisle Fairgrounds wanted for sexual contact with child

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for sexual battery of a child was assaulted this week at Carlisle Fairgrounds, according to police.

The North Middleton Township Police Department said John D. Madura, 38, was assaulted by a co-worker on Wednesday.

Police have not been able to reach Madura, who is wanted in Florida for sexual battery of a child and use of a child in a sexual performance.

Madura is known to live out of Greenville, South Carolina but was in the Midstate with a vendor for an event at Carlisle Fairgrounds.

Anyone who has seen Madura should call the North Middleton Township Police Department right away at 717-243-7910.

