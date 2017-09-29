Newport, Upper Dauphin football teams unite around flag

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Upper Dauphin and Newport took a single snap on the football field Friday night, both teams had scored a victory.

In the wake of recent NFL protests surrounding the American flag, Newport Coach Todd Rothermel says he hoped to turn controversy into something positive for his players. He contacted his friend, Upper Dauphin Head Coach Kent Smeltz, and the two agreed to unite with a gesture of unity and patriotism. Prior to the game, team captains stood side-by-side, each holding an American flag during the playing of the national anthem.

“It was kind of neat to get both of our teams together to honor our flag, honor our country in a manner we felt was appropriate,” said Rothermel. “It was an opportunity for being a learning lesson for our kids. I spoke to them earlier this week about, ‘what does the flag mean to them? What does our country mean to them?’ You know, about respecting the flag, and what they felt was right or not. And I had some very vocal kids in our room that thought what they’re seeing on tv isn’t necessarily wrong, but just felt that they could pick, maybe, a better venue to do that. Maybe do something positive rather than kneeling and causing a controversy on tv.”

Rothermel says the idea to carry American flags onto the field has been done before, but this display was the suggestion of a local veteran.

Newport (5-0) defeated Upper Dauphin(2-3) by a finale score of 50-14.