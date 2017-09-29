Newlywed yard sale benefits PA Wounded Warriors

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The third annual Newlywed Wedding Yard Sale is this weekend in Cumberland County.

The event will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle.

Bridges can buy everything for their weddings on the cheap, while newlyweds can sell items they no longer need or want.

Plus, for the first time, there will be a groomsman cave where guys can have a beer and smoke a cigar.

The event benefits PA Wounded Warriors.

For information and ticket prices, visit newlywedpa.com.

