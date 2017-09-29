Midstate mom’s viral post of horrific car crash shows importance of child safety seats

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A local mom posted a picture of her vehicle totaled Tuesday. The two car seats in it looked untouched. Now her cautionary tale has gone viral.

“My daughter recently moved back to the area with my two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter,” said Jodie Wasikowski, a grandmother of three.

Wasikowski wanted to make sure the car seat in her vehicle was installed correctly.

“We had a lot of trouble getting it in. I called over to highway safety, and they suggested I come on out here,” Wasikowski said.

PennDOT, Penn State Children’s Hospital, and local police held that event at the Silver Spring Square in Cumberland County Friday morning. People like Wasikowski filled the parking lot to have their child seats checked.

Many of them came out after seeing the viral picture on Facebook. It’s been shared more than 275,000 times as of Friday.

“My reaction was mixed,” Wasikowski said. “Horrific. Terrible, but then to see the two car seats sitting there just pristine, it really makes you realize how important it is.”

“Motor vehicle crashes are actually the leading cause of death for children, so making sure that car seat is installed properly is so important. We see on a national average, 73 of seats are installed incorrectly,” said Shannon DePatto, injury prevention specialist with Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Jenna Casado Rabberman, of Lancaster County, posted the photo. She told ABC News she drove her two-and-a-half-year-old and six-week-old sons when the crash happened. Everybody escaped unharmed.

“There’s a potential of a child being ejected from a vehicle if the car seat is not in properly,” DePatto said.

“We just want to make sure we’re doing everything possible to protect her,” Wasikowski said.

Your car seat should have less than one inch of movement from side to side and pass the pinch test. You shouldn’t be able to pinch the belt’s fabric at the shoulder. Your child’s car seat harness should clip at the armpit and go across the chest bone.

You can call (717) 531-7233 and be directed to a child safety seat expert to make sure yours is installed property.

