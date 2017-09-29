Man sentenced for beating child with steel broom, belt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was sentenced Friday by a Dauphin County judge for beating a 5-year-old child.

James H. Slaughter, 30, was sentenced to 10-20 years of incarceration on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Slaughter entered an open plea to the charges before Judge John F. Cherry in May.

Court officials likened the child’s injuries to those seen on people who suffered in concentration camps.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle argued Slaughter’s actions warranted the sentence.

“In 21 years as a child abuse prosecutor, I have not seen injuries this severe on a child who survived such a beating. This child had injuries over his entire body – not one area was spared – not even his genitals,” he stated.

Slaughter was accused of beating the 5-year-old child in his care with a belt and a steel broom.

Harrisburg police investigated the case.

