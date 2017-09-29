Man charged with sexual assault in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man already incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison was arraigned Thursday on sexual assault and similar charges.

Blake Thomas Morris, 22, is charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child under the age of 16, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

The charges stem from an incident reported in July, according to police.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 9.

