Man accused of running fraudulent photography business at Capital City Mall

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by police in Cumberland County for a running a fraudulent photography business at a mall.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department has been investigating Elayne & Charles Photography, which was conducting business at the Capital City Mall in August.

The suspect, who identified himself as Rashid Sadiq, offered $20 cash deposits for photography sessions by appointment that were later conducted at the Courtyard Marriot in Mechanicsburg, according to police.

Police received multiple reports that customers did not receive any photographs following their sessions.

The suspect’s true name is Charles Driggins, police said.

Lower Allen Township police encourage anyone who feels they were scammed by the business to contact the investigating officer, Cpl. Read.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call them at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477. Tips are also accepted through email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.