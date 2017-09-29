Lancaster County couple found guilty of animal cruelty

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA on Friday announced a Lancaster County couple has been found guilty of six counts of animal cruelty and ordered to surrender their dogs.

Reuben and Mary Esh, of the 3700 block of Newport Road in Gordonville, pleaded guilty to four counts of lack of veterinary care and two counts of lack of necessary shelter for 14 dogs.

The couple agreed to surrender 13 dogs remaining on their property to the SPCA.

They will also be prohibited from owning dogs for 540 days.

Humane officers removed 13 dogs from the Esh’s property after receiving a request for help from the Bureau of Dog Law in July.

The SPCA’s team rescued 14 dogs total.

All of the dogs, except for one, were signed over to the SPCA and found homes.

On Tuesday, the final dog was signed over and surrender to the SPCA and the couple surrendered 13 dogs remaining on their property.

