HHS chief says he’ll pay back charter costs

Tom Price
Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends an opioid roundtable discussion in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. First lady Melania Trump invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a listening session and discussion about the epidemic. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says he’ll write a personal check to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of his travel on charter flights taken on government business.

Price is also pledging to fly commercial with “no exceptions” as he fights to keep his job.

Price’s office says the repayment, just under $52,000, covers only the secretary’s seat. Price hasn’t addressed the overall cost of the flights, which could amount to several hundred thousand dollars.

Price says, “I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.” His mea culpa comes a day after a public rebuke from President Donald Trump.

