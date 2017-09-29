Halifax mom issues challenge to raise birth injury awareness

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Ashley Krise is issuing a challenge to help children.

The mom from Halifax, Dauphin County is heading up a new ‘One Armed Cartwheel Challenge’ to raise awareness of an injury sustained by her son at birth.

“It’s called Brachial Plexus Palsy,” said Krise. “My son, Jaxon, had a traumatic delivery. He was stuck, his shoulder had rotated completely. He had no brain activity, and at that point, the doctor is doing everything he can to get the child out to save them.”

Jaxon, now age four, has shown amazing recovery following treatments. Immediately after birth he was fitted with a special brace to keep his right arm stable, and a series of surgeries and ongoing physical therapy have returned some feeling to the arm, which remains partially paralyzed. Brachial Plexus Palsy is the result of nerve and tendon damage where the shoulder meets the spinal cord.

“It is slower growing. Its shorter than the other arm, ” said Krise. “There is slow pain response in that arm. If he gets cut, it is slow to heal.”

Today, Jaxon is able to ride a bike and engage in most other normal physical activities, with a few limitations. Krise continues to find new work-arounds for new situations as they arise, such as replacing buttons on pants with clips that Jaxon can more easily handle due to the weakness in his arm.

The one armed cartwheel challenge is an opportunity for others to experience what Jaxon and others with the injury feel every day.

“What we want to see is people trying. That’s our goal,” added Krise. “We want people to try something that takes them out of their comfort zone for bit, and see how difficult it can be to do something you might normally do with two hands. Because these kids, they don’t have an option.”

Krise is slowly gaining a following, and those interested in posting videos can hashtag #OneArmedCartwheelChallenge on Facebook, or share on her page. She is hoping for a viral response in time for Brachial Plexus Palsy Awareness Week October 15-21.

Participants are encouraged to make a donation to the Shiners Hospital for Children, which Krise credits for helping her son make a dramatic recovery.

“They are the ones who gave us hope,” said Krise. “This challenge is for awareness, but I’m hoping they will donate as well. Take the challenge and challenge others to do the same.”