Gas station clerk assaulted during robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in Franklin County.

Two suspects entered the Citgo gas station in the 3300 block of Black Gap Road in Greene Township around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and assaulted the clerk, according to state police.

The clerk was forced to open the cash register, which resulted in the suspects stealing money before they fled.

The suspects arrived at the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan with Pennsylvania plates.

One suspect is described by police as having several tattoos on his arms and legs. He was wearing gray cargo shorts, a dark shirt and a baseball cap with a red New York Yankees logo.

The other suspect is described as having shorter hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, mesh over his face, checkered shorts, dark shoes and a large chain around his neck.

A reward is offered for information that leads to an identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

