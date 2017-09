The Daybreak team traveled to Spring Grove Area High School on Friday for another edition of Friday Morning Lights.

The Rockets will take on the New Oxford Colonials Friday evening, with each team looking for its first win of the season.

Among the programs highlighted Friday morning were fall sports teams, Spring Grove’s rocket program, the mini-THON club and the mock trial team.

Watch the videos to learn more about what makes Spring Grove such a unique and exciting school.