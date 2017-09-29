Frat where Penn St. pledge was fatally hurt cited over codes

A view of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, on Penn State’s campus in State College, Pa. Alumni of the now-banned Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured are reopening the house to members as a place to stay during home football game weekends. (Phoebe Sheehan/Centre Daily Times via AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – The Penn State fraternity where a student was fatally injured during an alcohol-fueled pledge night in February is accused of violating local ordinances by renting rooms to alumni during home football weekends.

The citations issued to the Beta Theta Pi house say it needs a new permit to change the occupancy type of a commercial building. They also say it can’t operate as a hotel-type rental without a fire safety program license.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that alumni had been emailed an offer to rent rooms for prices that ranged from $50 to $350.

Penn State banned the fraternity after the death of 19-year-old engineering student Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

An email to fraternity lawyers seeking comment about the citations generated no response.

