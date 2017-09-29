Former Harrisburg police corporal admits to stealing government funds

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Harrisburg police corporal pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of theft from programs receiving government funds and conversion of government property.

Sean D. Cornick, 45, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to the counts before United States District Judge John E. Jones III, Acting United States Attorney Soo. C. Song announced Friday.

In connection to the guilty plea, the United States presented information to the court that on Oct. 23, 2016 Cornick took $400 in government funds that he was not authorized to receive.

Additional information revealed Cornick stole government funds totaling $22,346.93 between Oct. 15, 2015 and Oct. 27, 2016.

During that time, Cornick served as the corporal and supervisor of the organized crime and vice unit of the Harrisburg Police Department.

A presentence conference in the case has been scheduled for the morning of Jan. 29, 2018.

