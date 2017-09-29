Execution notice signed for man convicted in 2 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – An execution has been scheduled for November for a Pennsylvania man convicted in the shooting deaths of a nightclub DJ and a friend in a botched robbery attempt, but a moratorium on capital punishment in the state will likely delay it.

The secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections signed a notice this week setting a Nov. 17 execution date for 49-year-old Junius Burno, who was sentenced to death in 2007.

Burno was found guilty of killing Carlos Juarbe and Oscar Rosado III at Juarbe’s Allentown apartment in April 2003.

The corrections department says Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will likely grant a reprieve if a court does not stay the execution.

Wolf issued a moratorium on capital punishment in Pennsylvania in January 2015.