East Hempfield Township police officer arrested for burglary, harassment

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – An East Hempfield Township Police Department police officer was arrested last week for burglary in Union County.

According to court documents, Luke William Murrary, of Ephrata, is accused of entering the home of his estranged girlfriend.

The incident took place last Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of Pleasant View Road in White Deer Township.

The victim texted her sister from a home there when she discovered someone was trying to enter the residence from the second floor balcony door, court documents state.

According to documents, the victim’s sister contacted 911, while the victim locked herself in a bedroom as Murray entered the home.

State police said Murray fled the scene before their arrival and called the victim shortly after.

A trooper spoke with Murray and instructed him to return to the scene.

Murray, 38, was taken into custody at the home and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, the victim was attempting to end a relationship of about five months and cancelled a lunch meeting with Murray.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.