Changes, more late night security coming to downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Expect to see changes to nightlife in downtown Harrisburg.

Officials and business owners on Friday announced security changes to the city’s restaurant row.

Restaurant owners will now pay for 10 additional police officers on Saturday nights and six on Friday nights, at a price of $45 an hour.

The changes are in response to a shooting and large fight last weekend.

“One of the best things that happened in the past week is that everyone came together and worked with one another to come up with creative solutions,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

In addition to the beefed up security, 2nd Street will be shut down between Locust to Pine streets from 2:00 am until 3:00 am.

Food trucks will also not be allowed to serve late night food, to prevent people from hanging around.

“That time from 2 to 3, is not a time for additional partying, it’s a time to go home,” said Papenfuse.

The city will also look into putting up more lights in dark parts of restaurant row.

The changes start Friday night.

