HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new mode of transportation is coming to downtown Harrisburg.

The city is launching a new bike sharing program.

Rental bikes can be found at a handful of locations in the city.

Cyclists can rent a bike for as little as $2 and return it at any of the rack location.

For information, visit zagster.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.