UGI experiencing issues with 800 phone service

UGI has released a statement saying it is experiencing intermittent loss of its 800 phone service.

Customers of UGI Gas Division, UGI Penn Natural Gas, UGI Central Penn Gas and UGI Electric Division may have difficulty reaching UGI on its (800) 276-2722 phone number.

Anyone unable to reach UGI on the 800 phone number should contact the company at 610-736-5305.

Call 911 if you smell gas in your home or business, if you have an electric outage in UGI’s service territory or if you have difficulty reaching UGI.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.