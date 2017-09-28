Scam promises job as ‘customer-service evaluator’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County district attorney’s office is warning residents of a scam that promises jobs as a “customer-service evaluator” for local stores.

Intended victims receive a letter with information about providing store reviews and a “cashier’s check” for a large amount of money. The recipient is told to deposit the check into a bank account, wire a portion of the money to a third party, keep $300 for their work, and use the rest for purchases at the store.

The checks are fraudulent, so you’ll owe your bank the full amount of the cashier’s check you deposited.

The district attorney’s office said the letter claims to come from Market Force, a legitimate company.

Police have referred the scam to the FBI. Anyone who believes they have been a target or victim should call their local police department.

