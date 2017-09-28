Production Assistant (Part-Time)

WHTM-TV / abc27 has an immediate opening for a part-time Production Assistant. This individual should have the capability to run graphics, audio and studio camera. The successful candidate will have formal education in communications, television production or a related field with preferred experience in TV news and production environment. The individual must be able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays. Knowledge of Video Production Tools, Xpression graphics, ENPS newsroom computer systems and non-linear editing experience are a plus for you. The candidate will work in a team environment operating studio floor cameras, inputting graphics and running audio as scheduled for various live news and related productions. The individual should have the ability to work quickly under deadline pressure. A strong sense of visual and audio broadcast components is also preferred. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

